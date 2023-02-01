Chilmark nearing police chief replacement

1 of 5

The Chilmark select board interviewed finalists for a new police chief Tuesday. The three finalists were Chilmark Det. Jesse Burton, Chilmark Sgt. Sean Slavin, and West Tisbury Sgt. Garrison Vieira.

The board will meet again on Wednesday at the town hall, to discuss and possibly decide whom to hire as the next Chilmark police chief.

Police Chief Jonathan Klaren announced in October he will not return to his position after his contract expires on March 20. Klaren was promoted from sergeant to chief in 2017.

Each of the candidates interviewed Tuesday brought years of Island law enforcement experience to the table.

Burton started as a Chilmark traffic officer in 2007. He earned his MBA from Bentley University, and joined the Federal Air Marshal Service before returning to the Island.

Slavin has more than 26 years of up-Island policing experience, joining the Chilmark Police Department in 2009.

Vieira has been a part of the West Tisbury Police Department for more than 20 years.

For many of the questions asked, the candidates provided similar answers. Each supported the vigil that took place on Sunday at Beetlebung Corner for Tyre Nichols. Nichols was killed last month after Memphis Police officers brutally beat him during a traffic stop.

The candidates didn’t differ much in their responses to the value of security cameras in a limited capacity, a struggle figuring out possible options for increasing parking at Menemsha, and the benefits of increased cooperation among the three up-Island police departments.

A key point each candidate emphasized was the police relationship with the community. Each of the candidates say they’ve been available to neighbors and community members when out of uniform.

Burton placed an emphasis on officers being “problem solvers” in the community, rather than being a detached entity, underscoring the importance of restorative justice. This includes resolving an issue with conversation and alternative solutions — especially for young offenders — rather than immediately sending them through the court system.

“Keeping the peace is the easy part,” Burton said. “Community involvement, I think, is the stronger aspect, the more important aspect in the police department. It’s something I want to expand on.”

Vieira underscored that everyone wanted to be heard, and it is important for police officers to be approachable and open for community members. This is especially important when off-duty. “Just listening to the person helps to de-escalate the situation,” he said. “I think one of the biggest aspects of policing, especially in small-town communities, is being involved with the community itself, and making yourself approachable to those people in town, making yourself known to those people in town.”

Slavin said that while a part of community policing is being available and friendly with the community, another aspect is collaborating with local departments and organizations. He felt that a more focused discussion with the community would be beneficial. “Very rarely do we have to arrest people. More than likely we can solve problems with conversations and … let cooler heads prevail, and try to come up with creative problem solving to work on whatever their issue might be,” Slavin said.

Each of the candidates had a different opinion on what would be the hardest part of being chief. Burton felt he may need to “slow down,” and understand not everyone has the same drive he has. Vieira felt that his mindset of needing to verify what he hears could bring initial challenges. Slavin shared a time when “a local kid died in a motor accident” and Klaren needed to tell the mother. Slavin said he had also done something similar before, and felt these times are what make a chief position difficult.

Before concluding each interview, the candidates had an opportunity for final remarks.

When asked for input by the board after the interviews, Klaren said, “I know all three of the candidates very well. They all deserve to be here before you all today.” He emphasized the officers’ involvement in the community.

Select board members said that choosing the right candidate would be no easy task. “Based on what I’ve heard today, this is not a slam dunk by any means. These are three good candidates,” board vice chair Jim Malkin said.