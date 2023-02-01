Meteorologists warn of frostbite potential this weekend

The National Weather Service is warning that an Arctic cold front is moving in this weekend, with the wind chill Friday night and into Saturday morning potentially reaching between -10° and -20° for Martha’s Vineyard. The air temperature for those hours is forecast to be around 0°, but northwest winds could reach 40 miles per hour.

Service meteorologist Torry Gaucher says there’s potential for frostbite if skin is exposed to those conditions for longer than 15 minutes. “It’s going to be brutally cold,” Gaucher told The Martha’s Vineyard Times. Gaucher advises that anyone going outside, even for a short walk, should bundle up and not leave any skin exposed.

There’s also a potential for freezing ocean spray Friday night and Saturday morning, which could be problematic for ferry travel and mariners. Ice accumulation on boats from freezing spray can be hazardous.

Temperatures are supposed to “normalize” on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will still be cold — in the 20s. But it’ll be windy. Sunday’s high is in the mid-40s.

The National Weather Service says that the wind chill on the mainland will be worse — from -30° to -40° in Boston. That would be the coldest since 2016.

With the cold front, the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society is welcoming animals from the public — even backyard farmers — in its barns for the weekend, whether that’s horses, cows, chickens, or other livestock. The Ag Society has 80 stalls on its grounds. Society president Brian Athearn says there’s a frostbite risk for animals left without shelter with those conditions. “It’s a real possibility,” Athearn said.

Anyone hoping to provide shelter for their animals can contact the Ag Society, 508-693-9549, or the animal control officer in West Tisbury, 508-684-8201.