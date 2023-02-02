Aquinnah and West Tisbury announce open seats 

Two up-Island towns announced open seats and positions up for re-election, for those interested in participating in town government. Nomination papers are due March 13 for Aquinnah, and Feb. 23 for West Tisbury. Nomination papers are available at each town hall, and should be submitted to the respective town clerk.

The following positions are available in Aquinnah: Select board member, town clerk, board of health member, and library trustee member. There are also planning board member positions open for differing term lengths. Two are for three-year terms, and another is for a one-year term.

The following positions are available in West Tisbury: two energy committee members’ seats, Cape and Vineyard Electric Cooperative director, municipal hearing officer, capital improvements committee member, Complete Streets committee member, conservation commission associate member, task force against discrimination member, joint transportation committee representative, Community Preservation committee member, and local historical commission member.

Two vacancies in West Tisbury are a one-year term on the board of health to fulfill an unexpired term, and a three-year term on the finance committee.