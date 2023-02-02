Concerns grow over Howes House project

The most recent iteration of the preliminary design for a comprehensive renovation and rebuild of the Howes House in West Tisbury has caused concern surrounding the size and character of the planned construction.

At Wednesday’s joint meeting of the Howes House building committee and the West Tisbury Historic District Commission, the group went over the commission’s questions about the appearance of the street-facing facade, the planned height of the new building, and the overall scope of expansion.

As the project stands now, the entire new building would be about 10,000 square feet in total, with approximately 3,300 square feet of space on each of three floors. Each floor would be separated by a 10-foot stairwell, with storage on the uppermost level, programming space on the entry level, and administrative offices on the second floor.

Both wings on either end of the building would be removed, according to the current plan, along with the bay window, the dormer, the entrance porch, and the roof gable. The only thing slated to be kept in its original condition would be the oldest part of the house, built sometime in the early 19th century.

Based on the most current floor plans, the building would also have a full basement under the existing Howes House which could hold mechanical equipment. There would also be an exercise room, a kitchen, and unisex handicap restrooms that would be open to the public.

The new main entrance would be on the southeast corner of the campus, and would include a vestibule, a “living room” space, and a reception area. The new building would also feature a medical examination room.

Currently, the project is on track to be within the set budget of around $10 million. Throughout the meeting, concerns were raised about how the new building would potentially affect the general character of the historic district. A number of historic district commissioners brought up the fact that the old existing building would have no direct connection to the rest of the district, with the facade not actually being used as a viable entrance.

Some commissioners suggested building a new Howes House somewhere else in town, but Howes House building committee member Skipper Manter stressed that, even if the town had another piece of property and built a brand new senior community building, the town would still have to address the old Howes House building and bring it up to code. “That would be at least several million dollars just to bring that up to code, with HVAC, handicap accessibility,” Manter said. “So the town’s not out of the woods just by relocating this project somewhere else.”

Building committee member Adrian Higgins said he wants to hear from town voters about this issue. “Ultimately, they are going to decide whether to spend this money or not. I still think we have an issue with funding between the three towns,” Higgins said. He said if the cost of the project is going to be split between the three up-Island towns, residents are going to have to agree on the size and scope they want. “We want people pleased when they drive by that building, not dismayed when they drive by it,” Higgins said.

However, some also noted that the need to construct a fresh space that will house a significant amount of new and expanded programming for the next 20 years warrants the building being a bit larger, and that it would be a massive waste of time and resources to build a senior center that’s too small to meet the needs of the community going forward.