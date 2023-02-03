SSA cancels all trips Friday 

The Steamship Authority has announced cancellations of all scheduled ferries traveling the Vineyard and Nantucket routes after 5 pm on Friday

Per a travel advisory issued by the Steamship Authority Friday evening, cancellations may also continue through Saturday, due to “high winds and dangerously cold temperatures.” Currently there are no cancellations for Saturday.

“All customers should take extreme caution while traveling and protect themselves against the cold,” the advisory states.

Cancellation fees will be waived for all trips Saturday due to forecast. Check the SSA website for updates.