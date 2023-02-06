Cold potentially killed elderly Oak Bluffs woman

A 92-year-old woman was found dead in front of her home on Munroe Avenue in Oak Bluffs over the frigid weekend.

Massachusetts State Police were notified of the “unattended death” shortly after 2 pm on Saturday. Local emergency responders were also on the scene.

According to state police spokesperson Dave Procopio, an investigation by a Cape and Islands State Police Detective Unit trooper and an Oak Bluffs police officer indicated that the woman, who remained unnamed, “lived alone at that address.”

The woman was found outside the Munroe Avenue home “on the walkway leading to her front door” earlier in the day by a family member who lived nearby and was unable to reach her.

Procopio stated in an email the woman was “determined to be deceased on the scene” and evidence indicates she was “outside in the extreme cold for an unknown period of time, possibly overnight.”

According to Procopio, temperatures on Friday night and into Saturday morning were around -6°F. The gusty winds, which blew up to 30 mph, brought wind chills of -20°F.

The cold weather was a concern for many Islanders as it approached Martha’s Vineyard, and it also impacted Steamship Authority ferries on Sunday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a post-mortem examination of the woman.

When contacted, Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle said “the [district attorney’s] office is handling the investigation” and referred The Times to the State Police.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office was not immediately available for comment.