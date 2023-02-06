Oak Bluffs fire sparked near school

Down-Island firefighters responded to a structure fire at 38 Tradewinds Road, next to the Oak Bluffs School Monday afternoon.

Fire officials say that no one was hurt in the blaze, including students nearby, residents at the home, and firefighters.

There was a brief delay for student pickup at Oak Bluffs School.

Oak Bluffs police were on the scene to block off traffic where Wing Road meets Norris Avenue and Franklin Avenue to supply the attack pumpers with water from a fire hydrant. A segment of Tradewinds Road was also blocked off.

According to Oak Bluffs Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Foster, the first to arrive on the scene was Oak Bluffs FIre Chief Nelson Wirtz. “He arrived on scene to report he had confirmed a working structure fire here at this location,” Foster said.

The fire started at the back of the house.

Foster said the first Oak Bluffs ladder company to arrive started fighting the fire from the outside and made their way into the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the firefighters were on the scene for around two hours “overhauling and checking for any pockets of fire,” Foster said.

Fire engines from Tisbury and Edgartown Fire Departments brought additional personnel to the scene. Oak Bluffs EMS and rehab vehicle were on the scene as well. “All firefighters went through rehab. This time, we did not have any firefighters transported to the hospital,” Foster said, adding there were no injuries.

Foster expressed thanks for the support given by their mutual aid partners.

The Oak Bluffs Fire Department issued a statement saying that students are safe, but school pickup was delayed.

“I’m so pleased with Oak Bluffs [firefighters] and police and all they do to dismiss our students safely,” Oak Bluffs School principal Megan Farrell said as she gave directions to students.

Emergency responders were wrapping up at around 3:40 pm.