Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game. We had 20 players and the results are as follows:

First, George Giosmas with a 12/5 +171 card

Second, Albion Alley with a10/5 +33 card

Third, Bob Hakenson with a 9/4 +57 card

Fourth, Jack Silvia with a 9/4 +45 card

Fifth, Bill Russell with an 8/4 +22 card

Louis Larsen, David Pothier, Jack Silvia, and Dick Kelly all had 24-point hands.

There were a total of six skunks — a game won by more than 31 points.

If you would like to check us out, please come on by the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday and join us. We start at 6 pm sharp. We always have food to share. We play six games against six different opponents.