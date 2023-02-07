MVRHS 2023 Scholastic Art Award winners

1 of 4

Congratulations to the following 18 MVRHS students for winning a total of 23 awards in the 2023 Scholastic Art Awards. Students received accolades in media including ceramics, photography, digital art, and “expanded projects” (a new category involving interactive and installation art).

Four students — Isabel Carreno-Vogt, Jonathan DeOliveira, Walter Prescott, and Samantha Warren — won the coveted Gold Key awards, which means their work will go on to New York City for the national competition in the spring, and will also be on exhibit at Breed Memorial Hall at Tufts University from March 18 until March 25.

Gold Key Winners:

Walter Prescott (also a silver)

Jonathan DeOliveira

Samantha Warren

Isabel Carreno-Vogt

Silver Key Winners:

Caleb Dubin

G.G. DeBlase (“Expanded Project” category)

Beth Jennings (also an HM)

Parker Bradlee

Jenna Hathaway

Layslla de Oliveira

Rodeo Purves-Langer

Xavier Clarke

Walter Prescott (also a gold)

Honorable Mention Winners:

Olivia MacPherson

Mack Searle (two awards!)

Beth Jennings (also a silver)

Tatiane Marcelino

Isabella Merriam (three awards!)

Jocelyn Baliunas

Hannah Murphy

Also note that there was one Charter School winner as well. (MVPCS senior Matti Floyd) contact Ken Vincent at kvincent@mvpcs.org for more information).

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards date back to 1923 and have a noteworthy roster of past recipients including Andy Warhol, Sylvia Plath, Truman Capote, Richard Avedon, Robert Redford, and Kay WalkingStick.