Katharine Cornell Theater to return to community use

The Katharine Cornell Theater in Tisbury will be available for the community again in March.

The theater was closed to the public during the COVID pandemic, but was later used as office space by town employees. The decision sparked ire from the community and even produced a response from Stephen Cornell, the godson of Katharine Cornell, the 20th-century actress the theater was named after. The space was renovated in 1971 through funds facilitated by Katharine Cornell and held theater and musical performances. Select board candidates also weighed in on the issue days before the special election.

During the Tisbury select board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8, board chair Roy Cutrer said Tisbury town administrator John Grande has been working on an interim plan to “relieve” the overcrowding of town hall.

An examination of relocating town personnel included existing town-owned buildings, leasing private office spaces, and purchasing modular spaces.

“I want to express on behalf of the select board our appreciation to property owners and citizens that have stepped forward with different ideas and options for us to consider,” Cutrer said.

Most recently, board member Abbe Burt suggested using the town hall annex building. Board member John Cahill said this option was reviewed as a way to not splinter off staff, but wouldn’t work. Instead, the public works facility came up as a viable alternative.

“Public works director and wastewater superintendent would need to give us their private offices to devise a workable plan to make room for additional staff,” Cahill said, adding that this plan will save a considerable amount of money for the town alongside giving Tisbury time to make a permanent solution for town hall space.

“More importantly, the Katharine Cornell Theater will be available for community space and town meeting space, including the select board, in March,” Cahill continued.

Grande, human resources, the board, and purchasing department have moved to the public works facility at 115 High Point Lane for now.