Pathways hosts live music with more Island all-stars this weekend

1 of 3

Pathways Arts presents another all-star evening in its ongoing music series while in winter-spring residence at the Chilmark Tavern through April 2023. The evening, Friday, Feb. 17, offers both solo performances and ensembles.

Alex Karalekas has been revisiting his archives, and has found a number of early songs and compositions, and songs written during the pandemic that have never been released, or even performed in public. This evening, playing solo, he debuts these unique, sometimes quirky, somewhat sentimental lyrics, as well as what he describes as “recent influences.”

A recent newcomer to Martha’s Vineyard, Faul Durand is an indie folk musician. He has been composing and performing on acoustic guitar since 2016, and is an avid advocate for supporting and nurturing local music. His influences are varied, from Bob Dylan to more contemporary folk singers. Durand said he considers Dylan “an exemplary writer.”

The Adam Howell Band joins Pathways with the latest iteration of musicians and singer-songwriters, featuring Anthony Esposito on bass, Stuart Rodegast on drums, Al Horowitz and Hannah Sparrow, both on vocals and keys, Noah Maxner on guitar, and band leader Adam Howell on guitar and vocals.

The Maryse Smith Band, with Maryse Smith on vocals and guitar, and Stu Rodegast on bass, will also perform. Maryse spent years in Vermont writing songs, now she does the same on Martha’s Vineyard. She has performed at one of Pathways’ early Women Live evenings, but not since, so they welcome her back with new material.

Music series at Pathways at the Chilmark Tavern, 9 State Road. Friday, Feb. 17, 7 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Visit pathwaysmv.org for more information.