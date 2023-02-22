Tisbury: Veterans Park, wild animals, museum, yoga and walks, Spice Club, and poetry group

Heard on Main Street: Get rid of anything that isn’t useful, beautiful, joyful, or simply gives you comfort.

I am not only impressed, but also delighted with the news from Town Hall. Three cheers for the Select Board and town employees who came up with an alternative plan, no longer closing off our delightful Cornell Theater. And they are also putting other town buildings to good use.

There is even more good news: Select Board member John Cahill and town administrator John (“Jay”) Grande both called for a committee devoted solely to managing Veterans Park. Obviously, many of us agree this is desperately needed. Adam Epstein, the festival promoter, has also offered some help with funding.

I’m not sure whether to worry about how many coyotes are here, or to wish one would attempt to decimate the huge horde of turkeys that spend time noisily squawking through our street. When my granddaughters were younger, they enjoyed spending time chasing the loud things around the yard. I think they are supposed to eat ticks, but most wild things just go about their business rather unobtrusively. These turkeys squawk and quarrel over everything, even when the toms aren’t chasing them around.

I was shocked not to learn about the disastrous flooding in New Zealand until days after it happened. I was happy to find my friend, author Joan Druett, was fine and happily nowhere near the coast. Not knowing the country very well, I found it easier to email her than try to figure out exactly where it was happening. She was lighthearted in her reply, noting there was only a small bit of an earthquake tremor where she is.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum is offering 50 percent off admission for all Island families who visit the museum between Feb. 25 and March 5. Stop by with the whole family to take advantage of this, and enjoy Wooly Winter Break activities happening all week long.

A reminder from the Vineyard Haven library: When the weather is warmer, the library is continuing the Wednesday Walk the Chop at 3 pm.

You can join with Kat in person for Chair Yoga for Arthritis at 11:15 am on Monday, Feb. 27, at our Vineyard Haven library. This is one of the most gentle forms of yoga, perfect for students recovering from injury or illness, and anyone who wants to experience the many benefits of yoga without having to get up from and down on the floor. This will focus on yoga for people who are seeking relief from arthritis, in-person in the basement meeting room.

The V.H. Library Spice Club is a new take on a cookbook group; the Spice Club meets online one Tuesday a month. Registration comes with a sample pack of the spice of the month, and a little history about it. You prepare a recipe, and then come and discuss your opinions, experiences, and love (or like less!). The next meeting is at 6 pm online on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Register at our library. Contact amcdonough@clamsnet.org for the Zoom link.

Also at our library, meet in person (or online) at 2 pm on Monday, March 6, with the Martha’s Vineyard Poetry Reading Group. This is an interactive group that meets monthly on Zoom. The meeting leader selects a poem(s), from the earliest Greeks to contemporary, to be read and discussed as a community, which always adds new dimensions to understanding. The M.V. Poetry Reading Group has been meeting for more than 10 years, and wants to stress how much more we get out of the poems when shared and discussed.

The West Tisbury library offers weekly Digital Navigation Assistance on Wednesdays from 11 am to 1 pm. This is in person, and by appointment only. Do you need help with the internet, a smartphone or tablet, or technology issues? Email rrooney@clamsnet.org to set up an appointment. Appointments are limited to 20 minutes, once a week. There are also two early morning online yoga classes, as well as a weekly balance class, online. And even two different poetry groups. This is just to remind you that all our libraries are open to each of us.

Congratulations and belated birthday greetings go out to Jacquie Baer, who celebrated 90 years last week.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Anne Sylvester and Wendy Brophy. Some very special people who celebrate birthdays on Saturday are Judy Cronig and Robin Mathiesen, and even me. Wish the best on Tuesday to Susan Goldstein.

Heard on Main Street: Perhaps it’s true — whatever doesn’t kill you really does make you stronger.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.