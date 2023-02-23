Comments will return

After much anticipation, we are bringing our online comment option back.

Providing maximum latitude to commenters, insulating readers who like the idea of comments but can be alienated by the harsh voice many commenters adopt, and the time available to our staff to swiftly review and post the comments is a big commitment. And it can go off the rails when the proper checks and balances are not in place. No surprise then, that the list of publications giving up their reader comment feature is long and growing.

All that said though, we are re-upping. We like the comments feature because of its capacity to provide almost real-time feedback. We like hearing from digital readers. And especially, we like the potential for interactions between the readers, editor, and publisher. We welcome that sense of inclusive community the comments can provide.

After a few weeks of self-review, some online research and looking at the 30 or so notes and suggestions we received from Times readers, we’ve decided that we need to do a better job of clarifying our standards, and we certainly would like to persuade our commenting friends to follow our protocols so their comments can be included.

Below are our standards and rules, in effect as soon as the comments are turned back on. (If you’d like to discuss our rules more, send a note to publisher@mvtimes.com.)

For our commenters:

No anonymous commenters.

We need your full name, first and last; otherwise the comment will sit at the end of the line in purgatory, possibly never again seeing the light of day.

Comments by subscribers only, please; we continue to build our community of Times readers.

Structure:

Comments go into a queue; editors go through them twice a day, more frequently only if possible.

Up to 7 stories or posts chosen by the editor will be open for comments at a time.

Comments stay up forever, but no new comments are posted after seven days.

Rules on comment content: