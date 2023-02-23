Tisbury Council on Aging: March 2023

Tisbury Senior Center

Director: Joyce Stiles-Tucker

508-696-4205

Please note, face masks remain required at the Tisbury Senior Center.

March

March 7, Wellness Clinic — 10:30-11:30 am

March 7, Food Distribution — 10 am–12 pm

March 9, Legal Advice — Arthur Bergeron, 1-3 pm. Call the Tisbury Senior Center for an appointment.

March 20, Diabetes Support Group Meeting — 1-2 pm. Call for more info.

March 21, Dementia Friends Workshop — 1-2 pm. Dementia Friends is a free, one-hour workshop that aims to give people an understanding of dementia and the small things we can all do to make a difference for people living with dementia in our communities. By learning about dementia and getting tips for one-to-one interactions, you can be prepared to support a neighbor, family member, or friend who is living with dementia, and positively impact their experience. Mary Holmes, Dementia Champion from M.V. Center for Living, will lead the workshop.

March 21, Food Distribution, 10 am-12 pm

Weekly activities

Mondays

Knitters, bring a friend or just stop by! Beginners, we have the yarn. Try it! 10:45 am

Writers and Poets, new and practiced, come and share the creativity of limericks! 11 am

Make Creative, Colorful Cards 5.5 x 4.25. Templates provided at class. 1 pm

Tuesdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Your Most Favorite Books, w/group discussion; do not be shy, stop on by! 11 am Meditation Yoga with Steve, 3 pm

Wednesdays

Play Reading followed with discussion, 9 am

Ukulele Players, 1-3 pm

Thursdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Discussion Group, new in 2023! New topics weekly. 11 am

Word Games, bring a friend, play Bingo or Boggle. We have the games! 1:30 pm

Fridays

Dance to the Music, 20 minutes of various dance music, start slow, 11 am

Party Bridge, with Rachel Siemen, 1 pm

Patchwork, Use old cotton dresses or remnants, stitch by hand; bring a thimble! 2 pm

Do you know that dancing is one of the oldest and best-known forms of self-expression and enjoyment? There are health benefits to dancing, such as continuing strength and balance to staying fit. Senior dancing can be gentle, relaxing and FUN!

Please let us know if you are interested in the following:

Bingo; Boggle; Games; How to fix things, such as changing a hemline or fixing a scarf or sweater.

Announcements

Tax assistance is provided by volunteers trained by AARP. Limited appointments will be held on March 6 and 10. Call for an appointment and more info.

We are still taking fuel assistance applications. Call for an appointment.

We will be delivering Easter dinners on Easter Sunday, April 9. If you would like a dinner, call your Council on Aging.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Easter dinners. Please call if you can help.