On Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 pm the Oak Bluffs library hosts an off-site paint night at the Barn Bowl & Bistro. You will be guided step-by-step through the painting process. When it’s complete, you’ll go home with a masterpiece to hang on your wall. All art supplies are provided and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is for ages 21+ and registration is required. Email hburbidge@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-9433 for more information.