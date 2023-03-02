DeSantis seeks to dismiss migrant flight lawsuit

Florida officials responsible for the Sept. 14, 2022 flights carrying nearly 50 Venezuelan and Peruvian migrants to Martha’s Vineyard are seeking dismissal of a class action lawsuit filed against them last year.

Largely considered a “political stunt,” in which human beings were used as “political pawns,” the transportation of the group of migrants from Texas to the Vineyard by direction of Florida officials, was later found to part of Florida’s migrant “Relocation Program,” funded by federal relief money via American Rescue Plan Act and the Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds Program.

On behalf of the migrants, Lawyers for Civil Rights in Boston and the Chicago-based organization Alianza Americas originally filed the lawsuit in September before amending it in November. The lawsuit lists several defendants, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who is widely expected to run for president — as well as the State of Florida, Florida Department of Transportation and its secretary Jared Perdue, transport company Vertol Systems and its president James Montgomerie, Florida public safety “czar” Lawrence Keefe, DeSantis’ chief of staff James Uthmeier, and the woman allegedly responsible for recruiting migrants for the flights, Perla Huerta.

The lawsuit claims that DeSantis and his associates were in violation of the Due Process clause of the 14th amendment and called their actions of luring unexpecting individuals onto departing planes “extreme and outrageous, and utterly intolerable in a civilized community.”

“The object of this scheme was not to help immigrants find a better life in northern cities,” the complaint states, but to “use political fervor over immigration to boost [DeSantis’] national profile.”

In a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed earlier this week, DeSantis and his team argue that Massachusetts lacks the jurisdiction for the proceedings, since DeSantis and his co-defendants do not reside in Massachusetts.

“The acts comprising the defendants’ alleged fraudulent conduct and discrimination occurred almost entirely outside Massachusetts,” the motion states. “The planes landed in Massachusetts but Plaintiffs’ claims all arose before the plane touched down.”

Florida officials also claim that the 49 migrants were “voluntarily,” transported to the Vineyard; although “none of the State Defendants ever spoke with migrants themselves. . . Only Defendant Perla Huerta as a native Spanish speaker talked to them. . .That means the only potentially fraudulent conduct was committed by Huerta.”

Huerta, a U.S. Army veteran who was referred to simply as “Perla” for weeks into the investigation of the flights, was, according to the lawsuit, hired to target migrants in Texas after Florida began experiencing “reduced pressure” from immigration.

The lawsuit states that Huerta was then directed to “carry out a number of responsibilities,” including gathering documentation from migrants in San Antonio and coercing them to sign “sham consent-to-transport forms.” Through Huerta, the migrants slated for transportation were provided with meals and lodging prior to departure, the migrants’ suit states.

“There is nothing illegal about voluntarily transporting migrants to other parts of the United States after they have been processed by federal authorities. States controlled by both major political parties do it,” the motion to dismiss claims. “Other States, municipalities, and private groups regularly assist migrants with their travel once they have entered the country, and the federal government has lauded those efforts.”

Rachel Self, an Island-based attorney specializing in immigration law who has been assisting the migrants in their legal case against DeSantis and the other defendants, offered a statement to The Times this week.

“The efforts by the defendants to have the case dismissed is not at all unusual or unexpected,” the statement read. “Like most people who get caught violating human rights, these defendants don’t want to face the consequences of their depraved actions. These defendants can’t seem to come to grips with the fact that they violated the civil rights of 49 human beings, the youngest of whom was only two years old. But no matter how many procedural arguments the defendants make, they can’t change the fact that the evidence establishes that they went hunting for human beings, lured them into a trap, deceived them, and in doing so committed numerous civil rights and constitutional violations. I remain confident that our judicial system will see through these smoke and mirror attempts and the case will proceed toward trial and that justice will ultimately prevail.

“In history, the line between political action and criminal behavior has sometimes disappeared. Many regimes in the past have devalued the lives of some people in order to send signals to others, to whip up and harness hatred in order to keep power. This creates the perfect conditions for massive human rights violations. Lying to people and loading them onto transport vessels and sending them to a destination they don’t know, has not historically been the behavior of heroes.”