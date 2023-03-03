Back Door Donuts goes to Fenway Park

Owners of the iconic Oak Bluffs eatery Back Door Donuts have announced a new popup bakery at Fenway Park’s historic Lansdowne Street in Boston, slated to open this month.

“BDD stans asked … and we listened!” The bakery’s website says, “Our team has been working hard behind the scenes over the past couple of years to bring a little piece of everyone’s favorite Island donut shop to the great city of Boston.”

Fritter fans will now be able to grab their favorite late night snack at Donuts After Dark, which will be located at the side door of Boston’s southern-style restaurant, Loretta’s Last Call. The bakery is set to be open daily from 7 pm to 2:30 am beginning March 15.

“We’re thrilled to bring the ‘Donuts After Dark’ tradition to Fenway’s historic Lansdowne Street, and we look forward to crossing paths with longtime fans and newcomers alike,” the announcement states.

Donuts After Dark will “serve freshly baked donuts, apple fritters, and all of our other assorted baked goods that you know and love,” the announcement states, “when the sun goes down, of course!”

The Island mainstay, sold to a group of seasonal residents by long term owners Janice Casey and Rita Brown back in 2018, has become a must-visit destination over the years for tourists and locals alike.

A month after the sale, the Oak Bluffs select board unanimously approved the business transfer to new stakeholders and investors Richard Friedman, Patrick Lyons, and David Ginsberg.

Friedman, a real estate investor, hotelier, and philanthropist, is a longtime seasonal resident of Edgartown; Lyons, who is set to take over ownership of the upcoming taqueria in Tisbury, heads a Boston-based entertainment and restaurant conglomerate; and Ginsberg, a seasonal Chilmark resident, serves as vice chairman of the Fenway Sports Group and is part-owner of the Boston Red Sox.