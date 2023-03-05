One injured in Oak Bluffs house fire

1 of 4

Just after 10 pm Saturday night, Island emergency officials responded to a report of a fire fully engulfing a home at 1 Laura’s Way in Oak Bluffs.

One male, the only occupant of the house at the time of the blaze, was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and subsequently transferred to Mass General Hospital for emergency treatment of injuries sustained in the fire.

Oak Bluffs Police arrived first to the scene, fire chief Nelson Wirtz told The Times Sunday. The house was fully engulfed upon arrival.

The fire was then controlled and extinguished through collaborative efforts of OBFD, and mutual aid from Edgartown Fire and Tisbury Fire.

Wirtz said it’s likely that the fire had been going on for some time to have amassed the strength and intensity that it did.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire. Wirtz said the state fire marshal has been contacted, and they are investigating.

The Laura’s Way property is owned by Barbara Presser, who’s daughter and her family reside at the house.

Presser’s daughter and grandchildren were not home at the time.

The male occupant that sustained injuries was asleep, Presser said, but he was able to get out of the house.

Presser said the family will be staying with her at her home on nearby Sengekontacket Road in Oak Bluffs, for the time being.