Bids out for Oak Bluffs’ new roundabout

The Oak Bluffs select board approved the issuing of a request for proposals for the construction of the North Bluff/Seaview Avenue. project, which will include a new roundabout.

The project will feature a landscaped rotary at the intersection of Circuit Avenue Extension and Seaview Avenue Extension, along with a reconfiguration of the area’s parking format.

The renovation aims to improve vehicular and pedestrian traffic flow, enhance public safety for area visitors, and facilitate better organization of nearby ferry passengers.

The project is part of the town’s streetscape master plan, serving as a modification to the North Bluff Seawall project — the 720-foot-long corrugated steel seawall and boardwalk from Oak Bluffs Harbor to the public fishing pier — that was completed in 2016.

Designed by Waterfield Design Group — the same company responsible for designing the Circuit Avenue, Healy Square, and Kennebec Avenue portions of the streetscape plan — the North Bluff project was approved by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission in December.

Per the town’s project description available to prospective bidders, the work will consist of “concrete sidewalks, bituminous concrete roadway paving, curbing, drainage, grading, site furnishings, lighting, and landscaping.”

Estimated cost for the most recent phase of the work is $1.25 million.

The town will welcome bids for the work until 2 pm on April 5. Construction is expected to commence in the fall, after Indigenous People’s Day.

Also on Tuesday, to address the town’s proposed change to its alcohol policy, the select board formed a new working group consisting of stakeholders to discuss how to move forward with updating the policy.

The group will be made up of select board members Gail Barmakian and Brian Packish, Oak Bluffs business owners J.B. Blau, Larkin Stallings, Mike Santoro, and Mark Wallace, two employees of the town’s Police Department, and possibly representatives from the Camp Meeting Association.