Linda Mazzotta, 80, of Vineyard Haven and Wolcott, Conn., died peacefully on Feb. 26, 2023.

Linda will be remembered as a kind and loving friend who will be greatly missed. She loved all animals, but especially cats.

During her years on the Vineyard, Linda was employed at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, and the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association. She was also a committed volunteer at Second Chance Animal Rescue, and helped to care for and place many cats in their new homes.

She was the mother of Duane Mazzotta of Connecticut; grandmother to Christopher and Danielle; and great-grandmother to their children, Ethan, Mila, Weston, Catarina, Bria, and Callie. She was predeceased by her son, Douglas Mazzotta; her sister, Nancy Melchior; and her mother, Betty Melchior. She is survived by her brother, Ricky Melchior.

Her family will hold a memorial service and celebration of her life in July.