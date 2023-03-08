Oak Bluffs officials question cultural district designation 

The Oak Bluffs Select Board was hesitant about supporting a request Tuesday evening from Oak Bluffs Association Executive Director Billie Jean Sullivan to designate part of the town as a cultural district.

With a radius of roughly two miles, the proposed district would encompass the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association, Union Chapel, Flying Horses, and Mariposa Museum, along with a number of art galleries and historical attractions.

Sullivan said having the designation, which only 53 other districts in the state tout — including Aquinnah and Vineyard Haven — would be “a feather in our cap” for Oak Bluffs residents and business owners.

The designation would be accompanied by a $15,000 grant from the Mass Cultural Council, and would not require additional funding from the town, although it would need someone assigned to oversee the initiative.

If the town weren’t able to staff that role, Sullivan told board members, she’d be happy to step up, offering a partnership with the Oak Bluffs Association (OBA).

She said the effort to get the cultural district designation aligns with the goals of the OBA, whose aim is to promote tourism and drive commerce.

That’s what the designation could do, Sullivan said. It would allow for an alternative way to experience Oak Bluffs, and with that, “bring more commerce.”

Select board member Gail Barmakian said she’s “hesitant.” The proposed location is “broad” and “ambiguous,” she said.

Town administrator Deborah Potter said the designation would come “with a lot of ties and strings attached.”

She noted that it would require ongoing data collection, annual reporting via the grant’s management system, regulations on signage, and a commitment to conducting ongoing surveys and reviews of the district.

Select board member Emma Green-Beach said she’d like to consult with Tisbury to see how that town maintains and operates its cultural district. Barmakian agreed, and said she’d like to be presented with more information. “I’m hesitant because it encompasses so much of the town,” she said.

Board chair Ryan Ruley said it makes sense for towns like Aquinnah to want to highlight their Cliffs as a designated cultural attraction. “I’m not sure Oak Bluffs is in a position where we need to attract more people on a daily basis,” he said. “It’s one thing we [already] do very well.” As a town, “we’re well-established.”

“We attract a ton of traffic” as is, Ruley said, adding that there’s an ongoing parking problem in downtown Oak Bluffs.

He said perhaps the select board can look into the possibility of the designation at a later date, when it’s determined whether it would benefit the town.

In a call with The Times Wednesday, Sullivan said she found the response of the select board “a little shortsighted.”

She noted a similar request to the board by Ann Smith, executive director of Featherstone Center for the Arts, last year. That request was also met with resistance.

“Oak Bluffs is special,” Sullivan said, “[it] has so much to offer … it’s not just about T shirts and ice cream.”

Oak Bluffs offers a plethora of cultural and historical attractions, she said. The proposed district would highlight those spaces, strung together in an easily walkable route.

For Oak Bluffs residents and businesses, Sullivan said, a cultural district designation would “raise us up.”