Trustees pull Cape Poge from vehicle access plan over appeal threat

The Trustees of Reservations is pulling Cape Poge from its plan to provide over sand vehicle access on Chappaquiddick Island in order to maintain access in other Trustee areas.

The Trustees issued a statement on Friday saying that residents in the area are threatening their proposal and would appeal the project if Cape Pogue was included in the plan.

“We originally applied for a single Order of Conditions that would cover all Chappy beaches because that is what the Conservation Commission had approved in the past, it is in fact one network of [oversand vehicle] trails, and the resource areas are subject to the same regulatory requirements and management practices,” the statement reads. “ But an appeal of a unified Order of Conditions would make us unable to issue permits for any of the beaches until it is resolved, and so we are withdrawing the area beyond the Jetties.”

The plan is to withdraw the trails and beaches from the Jetties to the Gut from the application before the Edgartown Conservation Commission.

That would allow for continued vehicle access to the Chappy trails and beaches managed by The Trustees.

“We believe this course of action will be the most expedient and sure way to provide access to MV residents and visitors, the fishing and birding community and all who have enjoyed these beautiful and special places for generations,” the statement reads.

“We also are committed to preserving the public’s access to these beaches in a manner consistent with the mission given by the Legislature to The Trustees to preserve places of great beauty for all to enjoy, not just a few private interests. We are confident that a solution can be found on Cape Pogue, so long as all parties are working in good faith.”