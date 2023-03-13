Slow zones in effect following right whale sightings

An aerial survey team from the New England Aquarium has detected a number of North Atlantic right whales south of Martha’s Vineyard, prompting the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to enact “slow zones” for marine vessels in the area.

“North Atlantic right whales are on the move along the Atlantic coast of the U.S. If seen, remember that approaching a right whale closer than 500 yards is a violation of federal and state law,” NOAA stated in a press release issued Monday. “Right whales are protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection and scientists estimate there are fewer than 350 right whales remaining.”

The rare whales were also detected south and southeast of Nantucket, the release states.

The right whale slow zones — a recommended maximum speed of 10 knots — will be in effect until March 25.