Michael Ayers, 59, of Vineyard Haven died unexpectedly but peacefully in his home on March 3, 2023.

Michael was born on April 9, 1963, in Salem, to the late Frederick and Geraldine Ayers. Michael grew up in Salem, and graduated from Salem High School. After high school, Mike worked as an instrument service technician in the printing industry.

In 1988, he moved to Martha’s Vineyard to work as a screenprinter for Woodchips. He also worked in the greenhouse at Donaroma’s Nursery. Mike was later employed by Tabor Tree. Eventually Mike went into business as Alfa Tree and Land.

Mike was for a time a member of the P.A. Club of Oak Bluffs.

Mike had a personality that attracted people. He loved hanging out with family and friends and his dog Quincy (Quinn).

Michael is survived by his brother, James Ayers of Marblehead; and his sister, Patricia McGrattan and her husband, Brian of Ashland; by four nephews and three nieces, four grandnieces, and three grandnephews. Mike is also survived by his former wife, Robin Ayers of Oak Bluffs, and his stepchildren Andrea Donnelly and her husband Dan of Edgartown, and Thomas Peed of Kewanee, Ill. Mike was affectionately known as Grampy to his step-grandchildren, Evan and Autumn Donnelly of Edgartown, and Drew and Devin Peed of Kewanee. Michael was predeceased by his parents, Frederick and Geraldine Ayers, and by his oldest brother, William Ayers.

A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at the Chapman Funeral Home in Oak Bluffs on Sunday, March 26, at 1 pm. A reception will follow at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs.