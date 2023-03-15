The act of protest

1 of 6

“Handful of senators don’t pass legislation

And marches alone can’t bring integration

When human respect is disintegratin’

This whole crazy world is just too frustratin’”

–P.F. Sloan, “Eve of Destruction” (1965)

P.F. Sloan wrote Barry McGuire’s one and only hit tune in a year where the relative innocence of the early 1960s came to a violent halt: Malcolm X was assassinated in Harlem in February; in March, the Selma to Montgomery marches got underway, which eventually did affect the passing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965; Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) organized the first formal protest against the Vietnam War in April; and in August, there were the Watts Riots in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Lyndon Johnson very deliberately escalated the U.S.’s involvement in the war in Southeast Asia. “Eve of Destruction,” in one way or another, referenced all of it, as well as the ever-looming threat of nuclear war, trouble in the Middle East, and the American space program.

It was a momentous time.

“One, two, three, four, we don’t want your f______ war! One, two, three, four …”

Remember that chant? I sure do. One of my most vivid memories from 1971 was when my brother enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. It was immediately after his induction ceremony on Whitehall Street in Manhattan. My parents and I watched from a distance as he and the rest of his inductees were mustered to head off to boot camp down in Cape May, N.J.

But opposite the proceedings was a mass of anti-Vietnam War protestors. The previously mentioned chant was just ringing in the streets. Lots of long-haired hippie types (“Hop heads” as Red Forman of “That ’70s Show” would say) — many in partial military garb: a helmet here, a standard-issue shirt with the sleeves cut off there. Some in full military dress. These were the ones (I’m assuming) who came back and finally allowed their true feelings to be heard about a conflict that many felt we really had no business being a part of.

Some might argue that all those dissenters ended up doing was simply angering and inconveniencing the status quo. Maybe that was the whole point.

But let’s go back even farther, to the tumultuous and ofttimes dangerous civil rights movement — physically and legally dangerous to those organizing and taking part, and psychologically threatening to the narrow sensibilities of those who just didn’t consider Black folks worthy of equal rights under the law. Think about some of the key figures involved: Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr., Stokely Carmichael, John Lewis and so many others. They risked their very lives to go to the mat for African Americans. Got verbally and physically abused (not to mention jailed) for doing so. While their voices were raised for all to hear, their efforts didn’t accomplish anywhere near as much as they should have.

OK, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which ostensibly prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin, was essentially a thrown bone to the African American community of the U.S. (and later disabled Americans and the elderly). It was — as most legislation is — a patronizing tin badge from Ivy League white men to the “little people” who might very well have cast votes their way during the next election cycle. And sure, that previous statement is riddled with cynicism. But when we repeatedly witness hopeful, well-intentioned folks within a movement uniting for a common purpose essentially being nodded and smiled at by Senator Sports Shoes or Congressman Mulligan, it can’t not engage your inner Dick Gregory or George Carlin.

It’s not that the codification of 1964’s Civil Rights Act wasn’t important. It absolutely was. But considering all the violence, the imbalanced scales of justice and racial profiling that still prevail to this very day, it’s difficult to muster the kind of optimism a supposed milestone piece of legislation might encourage.

Another laudable example of mass gatherings for a common purpose is the women’s liberation movement. If you’re old enough to remember it, there was a whole lot of talk about “burning your bra” in the late 1960s and early 1970s. It was essentially the equivalent of burning a draft card around that same time. Of course, these women were taking a multiple-decades-old nod from their suffragette predecessors, not to mention those brave ladies who provided chin music to the self-proclaimed “masters of the universe.” Again, all these women were striving for was simple equality: in pay, in treatment, in respect. Again, it comes down to that one primary rule we were supposed to have been taught before the age of 5 — the golden one.

Finally, another notable moment that spoke to the “third rail” reason to protest in the first place — changing minds as well as policy — was the Stonewall Riots in New York City’s Greenwich Village.

Just to provide some reprehensible backstory: Since the early 1950s, being gay had been listed as a mental illness in the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. In the ’60s, police raids on NYC gay bars and harassment of those inside were common. But on the morning of June 28,1969, when officers irrupted into the Stonewall Inn, members of the LGBTQ community had had enough, and decided to resist. Protests continued for another six days. This completely justifiable moment of defiance has inspired activism within the LGBTQ community ever since. But it’d be another 30 years until the Supreme Court would establish several landmark rulings that put protections in place for and removed discriminatory laws against the LGBTQ community.

The aforestated protests had real, meaty intentions. Worthwhile causes and concerns all. But if we’re going to be honest, they didn’t truly affect the groundbreaking, discernible change strived for. While these exhibitions of dissent certainly got some immediate attention, they were mostly regarded as an exercise in futility, and a group validation of feelings and beliefs among the participants.

Something else a lot of these well-intentioned dissenters never fully realized — overt demonstrations of collective upset can sometimes work against a cause. Or at the very least, they can delay any meaningful change from happening in the foreseeable future. Spite and condescension, sadly, are very real in the halls of government and corporate boardrooms. Case in point: It took more than three decades to enact any meaningful legislation to recognize that folks who do not identify as heterosexual are people too.

Ever heard of the economic principle of the law of diminishing utility? Simply put, as consumption increases, the marginal utility or satisfaction derived from each additional unit declines. It’s like when you have those first few freshly baked chocolate chip cookies straight out of the oven — they’re just incredible. But after the fifth or sixth one, that initial eye-rolling euphoria of the first few is gone (this is all going to make sense). As it applies to protests, the impact of a movement can wane considerably after the message has been stomped into the pavement of our consciousness from repeated demonstrations and countless social media posts that attempt to guilt us into caring about a cause. After a while it becomes white noise, and that’s a shame.

So, here lies a question: How do we voice our disapproval of something — legislation, an action, a proposed policy shift, or a moral or legal transgression of someone in office — and have the impact of that denunciation be powerful, substantive, and long-lasting (and not begrudged by the people or the powers-that-be)?

For anyone who has stood at Five Corners for any of the many demonstrations staged there over the years, or up at the crossroads or the library in Chilmark in honor of the Black Lives Matters movement, what else could you do to extend the reach and repercussions of your message? Take away the usual ritual of standing with placards and looking longingly at passersby for acknowledgement of your reason for being there, what should the next phase of protesting look like?

How about taking a nod from the old, reliable whistle-stop tour? OK, so we don’t have any trains here on the Vineyard, and most politicians on the mainland these days wouldn’t inconvenience themselves to travel by rail to bring their message to the little people (though I could see Dylan Fernandes hopping on a train and enjoying himself immensely).

Teddy Roosevelt, FDR, and Harry Truman are remembered specifically for their impassioned speeches from the back platform of some train. It demonstrated to the public that they didn’t mind being amongst the hoi polloi.

What is the 21st century version of a whistle-stop tour, and how can we — those who don’t have a political or celebrity platform at our disposal — avail ourselves of such a wide audience? Well, I suppose it could be social media. But then, everyone and their grandmother is jockeying for relevance on the multitude of internet stages. Unless you have a message that is super-directed and unique, and a delivery that truly connects with John and Jane Q., your words will just get lost in the morass of internet phlegm being coughed at us 24/7.

Beyond posting, the next logical vehicle for an ongoing demonstration would be a more thoughtful, creative one: a podcast. And yes, I know, everyone and their dog has a podcast, and most times the dog has more meaty things to say than the human. But, again, if you craft your words with thought, consideration, passion, and appropriate humor, it could very well end up serving your cause with more success. And what’s great about producing a podcast these days is that you can pretty much do it on the cheap. Just have a computer, recording software, a good microphone, and have something meaningful and coherent to say. Just rambling or jaw-jacking with your pals about what irks you might be a hoot for your friends and family to listen to, but being taken seriously enough to affect any real positive change? Not so much.

The rub of this whole piece is to encourage pause in the midst of outrage or moments of consternation. Being an observer of humanity, not to mention a cynical optimist from way back, it’s just heart-wrenching to see folks doing their best for a worthwhile cause, only to have their efforts thwarted by the biggest adversary there is: the narrow or uneducated mind. The simple truth is that no matter how impressive the turnout for any given demonstration, irrespective of any so-called reform that is enacted to allegedly right a longstanding wrong, it’s just not rational to believe you can change a person’s long-held sensibilities without first meeting a person where they are. The mode of communication and education needs to be friendly, not antagonistic.

You’ve heard of harm reduction, right? Briefly, it’s an evidence-based, client-centered approach that seeks to reduce the health and social harms associated with addiction and substance use, without necessarily requiring folks who use substances to abstain or stop. Best example of that is a needle exchange program. Again, meeting people where they are. That whole “Just say no” approach was about as effective as placing a wager on exactly when Tom Brady would retire. Sure, it’s a complete non sequitur, but you get the idea.

Same thing with protests. Finger-wagging only makes folks double-bolt an already closed mind. If you’re one who is ambitious and socially conscious enough to organize a demonstration, you’re obviously a thinker and a doer. It’s folks like you who can conjure a new way to effect positive change without relying on what is now an outmoded technique for collective commentary.

Now more than ever — in this virtual world we’re essentially forced to indulge for one reason or another — it’s time to channel our strengths in a direction where they will do the most good. If everyone follows that path for a common cause, then we’ll have organized a protest without interrupting the flow of traffic.