Demo litigation moves to superior court

A lawsuit filed last year by the owners of a historic house in Oak Bluffs against a local review board’s denial of a request to demolish their house on Uncas Ave. has been transferred from Massachusetts Land Court to Dukes County Superior Court.

This comes after the title owner of the property, Robert Sawyer, filed and later withdrew an application with the Copeland Plan District seeking to demolish a building at 3 Uncas Ave. in Oak Bluffs — a 4-bedroom house with a one-bedroom cottage — and rebuilt it to accommodate a number of workforce housing units.

The Copeland Plan District Review Board, charged with overseeing specific zoning regulations of an overlay district that includes 3 Uncas Ave., must review all proposed changes or modifications to property that falls within that district’s boundaries.

Last year, Sawyer wrote a detailed email withdrawing the application, arguing there was too much oversight. The project needed approval from three separate historic commissions — Cottage City Historic District Commission, Copeland Plan District, and Oak Bluffs Historic Commission — what Sawyer called “triple jeopardy.”

The project would have also required permits from the Martha’s Vineyard Commission and the zoning board of appeals, along with obtaining a demolition permit.

The building, listed on the Massachusetts Cultural Resource Information System (MACRIS), is located within both the Cottage City Historic District and the Copeland Plan District, and is estimated to have been built in 1874 as part of the Oak Bluffs Land and Wharf Co. development.

A refiling of the application in August of last year claimed that alternatives to demolition were not financially feasible, and included the report of a structural engineer, who stated that the residence “was not suitable for human habitation and should be demolished.”

But a month later, the Copeland Plan District Review Board voted to deny the demolition request “based on the fact that it does not meet the requirements of Copeland and is an elective demolition,” according to the board’s meeting minutes.

In their lawsuit filed in Land Court in October, the owners, operating as Flowerwood LLC, argue that the board failed to issue their written decision regarding that denial, which effectively approves the application “by inaction,” per the town’s zoning bylaws. They request that the court order the reversal of the demolition denial.

On March 9, the lawsuit, which specifically names the six members of the Copeland Plan District Review Board, along with the town of Oak Bluffs, was moved from Massachusetts Land Court to Superior Court and is currently pending.