It’s official: Edgartown granted stewardship of Norton Point

The Dukes County Commission has entered into agreement with the town of Edgartown over the management of Norton Point Beach.

Norton Point, a vital barrier beach stretching over two miles, connects Edgartown to Chappaquiddick, and serves as a habitat for protected wildlife, along with being an ideal location for fishing and recreation. It is owned by the county, and has been managed by the Trustees since 2006. The contract between the Trustees and the county expires March 31.

Late last year, the Edgartown Parks commission expressed interest in taking over stewardship of the beach, arguing that they’d be better managers of the property. Soon after, the Trustees opted not to renew their contract with the county, leaving Edgartown and the county free to negotiate.

At their Wednesday meeting, county commissioners unanimously approved Edgartown’s stewardship, which will also involve management of a portion of State Beach, between Bend in the Road and Big Bridge.

Edgartown Parks commissioner Andy Kelly updated county commissioners on the town’s progress, along with sharing plans for selling over-sand vehicle (OSV) permits.

He said last month the parks commission voted to accept a bid from Mass Audubon in response to the town’s request for proposals (RFP) for overseeing shorebird monitoring at Norton Point; they’ve also already hired staff to facilitate the management.

What Kelly called the next “big hurdle” is garnering enough support for associated warrant articles at the upcoming town meeting regarding management operating expenditures and the creation of a beach management revolving fund.

Overall, “we’re excited,” he said. “We’re going to get rolling.”

He also told commissioners that at a recent Edgartown conservation commission meeting, the beach plan and the application to sell OSV permits was approved.

But with the town’s IT department still working on initiating sticker sales, and the expiration of the Trustees management right around the corner, Kelly asked if it would be possible to extend beach access. “We’re just not going to be ready,” he said.

County manager Martina Thornton suggested to commissioners that the county allow for an extension for current permit holders until Edgartown can initiate permit sales, which is expected to begin May 1 as opposed to April 1, when the management contract officially goes into effect.

“Between now and May 1 there is no way for anybody to get any OSV permits and drive on Norton Point,” Thornton said

Commissioners agreed.

Commissioner Tristan Israel asked if there was a way to get preliminary revenue reports from sticker sales prior to November, which is when the county begins the annual budgeting process. Other than that, he said, the beach plan is “a fine document.”

County commissioner Doug Ruskin asked whether there will be limits to how many OSV stickers are sold for Norton Point, to which Kelly reiterated previous statements that access will depend upon beach conditions on a daily basis.

The parks commission has not discussed setting an overall limit for the amount of cars allowed on the beach, he said.

Commission chair Christine Todd noted that given this year’s beach access limitations — specifically, the recent withdrawal of Cape Poge from the Trustees of Reservations permit application — it may put more pressure on Edgartown to regulate access at Norton Point this year, since less OSV access will be available on Chappy.

Kelly said that even though permit sales will begin later than usual, the town will start daily monitoring of the area April 1.

After some commissioners raised slight concern over how the town’s plan will incorporate a dog policy, the county chose to condition their approval of the contract, contingent upon further review of some of the county’s policies, including allowing dogs on Norton Point.

The contractual agreement is for two years. During that time, the town will be responsible for — along with management of the properties —obtaining grants, permits and plans on behalf of the county.

“We look forward to your success in managing both these beaches,” Todd said after the vote.