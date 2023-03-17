Tisbury looking to ban commercial timeshares

Tisbury is working to prevent the commercial use of timeshare ownership in town, but how to actually implement it is a challenge.

The town is proposing a zoning change as a way to protect the limited housing stock, potentially as an article for the spring town meeting.

“We’re noticing the proliferation of companies that are essentially selling fractional ownership of properties,” Tisbury planning board chair Ben Robinson said during a meeting with the town’s select board Wednesday, March 16. He later said the proposed bylaw would prevent companies from marketing existing homes being available for fractional ownership.

Martha’s Vineyard isn’t the only community that is concerned with these types of arrangements. The Nantucket Current reported that there is an ongoing lawsuit to block Californian startup Pacaso from operating townshare properties in a Nantucket residential neighborhood.

“Nantucket has a timeshare bylaw in place,” Robinson said, adding that Nantucket is revising the bylaw and planning to send it to voters. “We’re seeing this now on the Cape and we’re just starting to see it on the Vineyard, and this was an effort to get ahead of it.”

The bylaw will need to be amended over the next several years as the timeshare market develops, but Robinson said getting a bylaw “in the books” early will be beneficial.

According to Robinson, planning boards of the other Vineyard towns are drafting their own timeshare bylaw proposals. Robinson said Tisbury’s version borrowed from existing timeshare bylaws.

While this can be a good business model for some communities since it can be a method to share a resource, Robinson says that’s not necessarily the case for the Vineyard. “The problem in our condition here is that the second home market that this falls into is overtaking the year-round home market,” he said.

This bylaw would not apply to non-commercial groups, like families.

Board member John Cahill questioned how the town could know if this was taking place and what enforcement measures would exist. Robinson acknowledged that enforcement is “always tricky” for this issue.

“You’d have to keep an eye on it,” Robinson said, adding that working with real estate agents on the Island is a possibility. “A lot of these are online companies, so you could monitor it by [advertisements].”

Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Leland underscored that the bylaw should not “alienate” people who use fractional ownership in an appropriate way. Regarding enforcement, he later said once a property is deeded and in the register, it is past the enforcement phase. “They already own it at that point,” he said. “What are you doing with it at that point? Are we forcing them to sell it? You’ve got to catch it first.”

Tisbury’s attorney David Doneski pointed out that while zoning can restrict use, it cannot regulate ownership. “Recording a deed is not an enforceable action,” he said. “It’s the question of using the property as a timeshare or interval ownership, interval time period unit. So, the monitoring of the registry, for example, could be done, but that would not in and of itself create an enforceable activity. It’s the actual carrying out of the use that falls within the description of the bylaw.”

Tisbury town administrator John Grande said monitoring and enforcement may be an issue because of a lack of available staff. “If we’re not clear about who’s enforcing or managing this, it shouldn’t go forward until you have that all worked out,” he said.

Robinson pointed out that companies interested in marketing timeshare properties pay attention to what towns do. “If they see a town take a step to say ‘we’re not interested,’ they probably won’t be marketing themselves here,” he said.

After further discussion, Robinson said further work will be done on the proposed bylaw.

The special town meeting warrant and the annual town meeting warrant are planned to be closed by the next board meeting on Wednesday, March 22.

In other news, town staff will be meeting with the Division of Marine Fisheries. According to Grande, the discussion involves potentially closing a part of Vineyard Haven’s inner harbor to shellfishing. Whether this closure will be temporary or permanent was uncertain. Grande said this was based on a site visit the division did at the harbor area and more details will be available soon.

The board plans to meet at the Katharine Cornell Theater during their next meeting.

Meanwhile, the Main Street paving project will take place from Monday, April 17, to Friday, April 21.