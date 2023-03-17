Traffic disruptions expected as Beach Road undergoes construction

A portion of Beach Road in Oak Bluffs will experience a temporary but extended lane closure, as construction for the upcoming bike path gets into full swing.

Road work will begin Monday, March 20 and is expected to continue through mid-May.

The construction zone, to be marked with traffic signals, will restrict part of Beach Road to one-way alternating traffic near the drawbridge.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes as driving times are expected to be impacted.

“The lane closure is to facilitate the construction of an extended moment slab and pedestal wall with the associated bridge rail, which will tie into the new shared use path connecting the East side of the Vineyard Haven/Oak Bluffs Bridge to the existing bike path on County Road,” a notice from the town states.

The project is weather dependent and subject to change. Any delays will not affect the schedule for the system to be removed and two-way traffic restored prior to Memorial Day.“