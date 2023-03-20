Island school enrollment expected to grow

Enrollment numbers across all Island schools increased over the last two years by more than a hundred students, with projections leaning toward further growth.

Enrollment in all island schools increased from 2,151 students in the 2020-2021 school year to 2,268 students in the 2022-2023 school year. That’s expected to increase another 100 or so students in the next four years.

Meanwhile, the number of English language learning (ELL) students enrolled in island schools is also on the rise. These are students defined as newcomers to the island who speak a language other than English at home, and may come to schools needing assistance learning how to speak, read, and write in English.

At the Tisbury School, for example, nearly 60 percent of students speak a different language at home other than English.

The information was presented by Superintendent Richard Smith during an All Island School Committee Meeting on Wednesday, March 15th.

With more students will also come a need for more classroom space, and potentially more building construction – with costs and implications that the committee is anticipating.

Looking back ten years, even with the population influx due to Covid-19, the school population increased only about 200 students. In the 2012-2013 school year the K-12 enrollment was 2,058 students.

“You’ll notice that our low was 2,058. That was 2012-13, and our high is presently this year 2,268,” Superintendent Smith said.

In the 2026-2027 school year, the k-12 student population is projected to hit 2,376 students, with approximately 180 of those consisting of kindergarteners, 1,084 in elementary school, 335 in middle school, and 768 in high school. These numbers would be distributed across all Island schools. Projections were provided by the New England School Development Council, also known as NESDEC.

Superintendent Smith reminded school committee members that the projections should be considered estimates. Also, Covid-19 and other possible future implications were not factored into the projections presented.

The projections presented are called “mortality projections” and are determined by looking at the number of births on the island and then projecting kindergarten enrollment five years later. Projections do not factor in families with children moving to or from the island.

On the current numbers of English Language Learning (ELL) students enrolled in schools across the island, significant increases in newcomer students needing these services was emphasized. “Strategically, programmatically, we need to address the need,” Smith said

While not all school numbers were available, based on 2022 information, of the 757 students enrolled at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, 220 of them – or 29 percent of the total school enrollment population – spoke a language other than English at home, and 110 of those students – 15 percent of the total enrollment – are not fluent in English, requiring English language learning services at school.

At the Oak Bluffs School, out of the 438 total students enrolled, 145 students – or 33 percent – speak a language other than English at home, and 110 of them – 25 percent of total enrollment – are English language learners.

At the Edgartown School, out of the 404 total students enrolled, 165 students – or 41 percent – speak a language other than English at home, and 92 of those students – 23 percent of total enrollment – are English language learners.

And at the Tisbury School, out of the 272 total students enrolled, 155 students – or 57 percent – speak a language other than English at home, and 92 of those students – 34 percent of total enrollment – are English language learners.

“It’s an interesting trend that is part of our strategic plan,” Smith said of the population of English language learners at the Tisbury school. “We do have to address this because I think we’re only going to see more growth.”

The Tisbury school is currently being renovated. “Folks can assume that once that building is new and restored, I think you’re going to see that population grow significantly,” the Superintendent said.

There are no ELL students in the Chilmark School. Children in Chilmark requiring ELL assistance must go to one of the other schools, like the West Tisbury School, if they need that service.

Of all the school numbers reported, the High School has a significantly lower population of kids in both categories as compared to kindergarten and elementary school numbers, implying a trend of influx of families with young kids who don’t speak English at home.

“Historically, we’ve had younger kids who are our newcomers who have no English language at all,” Smith said. “We see those in our earliest grades. But lately the trend has been that newcomers are coming into the secondary grades in the high school as well. So we made additional ELL teaching staff at the High School as a result of this newcomer influx, newcomers having no English language or very little…But you also can see diminishing numbers [at the high school level] because people do test out or no longer need ELL services.”

Teachers of the English Language Learner programs don’t need to speak the language to teach the material. “It’s certainly helpful,” Smith said, “So we’re trying to look for people who have that skill when we hire.”

When asked if there were peer resources in place for ELL students, Smith responded: “Students have resource help, but do the newcomers have peer support? Not designed, but I’m sure socially they do.” Although there is no peer support program in place outside of the classroom to help ELL students with their language progress, committee members believe that there could be social support from peers, and that technology plays a role in language learning as well.

The numbers presented were drawn from the ACCESS for ELLs test, an English language assessment administered annually according to Massachusetts state law, along with the MCAS tests. The numbers reported are “just a snapshot in time”, according to Smith, and the numbers are not static, and do not necessarily accurately show the coming and going of ELL students throughout the year. Some students may only be enrolled for part of the year and transfer out, only for new, different ELL students to replace them, coming in midway with no English language at all.

In addition to the projected increases in enrollment and the statistics provided on the ELL enrollment, numbers were also presented by Jen Royal of the Headway Program, a special education program that assesses and helps to support children of all ages with learning disabilities and special needs.

Royal said that years ago they started with just one integrated HeadwayProgram classroom, which combines special needs students of varying levels with peer students, students who do not have special needs and can help be “mini teachers,” as Royal put it. Today there are 5 Headway Program classrooms across the different grade levels in all island schools. Royal also anticipated the need for more classroom space in the future specifically for the Headway Program as enrollment increases across the board.