School bus rear ends Mini Cooper in Tisbury

1 of 5

Developing story

No one was seriously injured after a school bus with students inside rear-ended a white Mini Cooper on State Road in Tisbury.

West Tisbury School students were coming back from a field trip to the Martha’s Vineyard Museum when the accident happened on Tuesday morning.

Tisbury and Oak Bluffs Fire and EMS were on the scene to check for any injuries while Tisbury police officers managed the traffic. Both the school bus and the Mini Cooper were parked in front of Morrice Florist. The two vehicles were not badly damaged.

Tisbury Police Sgt. Max Sherman said there were no serious injuries.

Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools superintendent Richie Smith was at the scene. “We had everybody checked out,” he said.

Smith told The Times that despite no serious injuries, three students could be checked at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital out of an “abundance of caution.” Smith said he was told by EMS personnel that there were only minor injuries.

“I think they did a great job on their part,” Smith said, thanking the emergency personnel on the scene.

The school bus drove off to West Tisbury School around 11:13 am, and students will be checked by the school nurse. The Mini Cooper also left the scene not long after.