Visitation Thursday for Joel Christopher Rebello

Friends and family are saddened to announce that Joel Christopher Rebello, 33, of Oak Bluffs, unexpectedly passed away of heart disease on March 18, 2023.

Joel (“Joelzy”) was born in Oak Bluffs on Feb. 18, 1990. He graduated from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in 2008, where he was a fierce hockey and baseball player. Joel was a natural athlete, tremendous competitor, and gentle soul.

There is no denying that Joel will be remembered as a true Islander. Born and raised on the Vineyard, it is forever his home. Spending his days landscaping and doing construction, he was fortunate enough to see so much of the Island. While Joel’s workdays were busy and tiresome, he still managed to swing for the fences on the Hurricanes and Floaters, get in rounds of golf, fish the Derby, get a good skate in at men’s league, or have good times with family and friends.

Joel was the perfect combination of rugged and sensitive. His contagious laugh and smile warmed our hearts. Taken too early, there is peace in knowing that Joel has joined his father, Chris, to watch over their beloved friends and family.

Joel is survived by his maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Joyce Wadsworth; his mother, Lynn Rebello; brother and sister-in-law James and Tessa Rebello; sister and brother-in-law Ashley and Jared Andrews; nephews Cooper and Colton; niece Chloe Andrews; by his uncles and aunts, Todd and Mia Rebello, Anthony and Graziella Rebello, Robin Meader, Tim and Carol Testerman, Duke and Karen Marrs, and Earl and Michelle Wadsworth; and by countless cousins and their children. Joel was predeceased by his father, Christopher Rebello; paternal grandparents Anthony and Marilyn Rebell; and maternal grandfather James Wadsworth.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 23, at Chapman Funerals and Cremations, located at 56 Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs, from 5 to 8 pm. A Catholic funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 24, at 11 am at St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven. A celebration of life will follow, beginning at 12 pm on Friday, March 24, at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs.