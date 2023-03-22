Student art can “Sail into Imagination”

The Steamship Authority announced the submission period is now open for the eighth annual “Sail into Imagination” art contest for students. From kindergarteners to high school seniors, students living on Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, Cape Cod, Fairhaven, and New Bedford can make submissions.

According to a press release from the Steamship, 13 prize winners will be selected, and the winning art pieces will be featured in a 2024 Steamship Authority calendar. The artwork will also be displayed on the authority’s website and some ferries. Additionally, the winning students will receive gift cards for Steamship Authority passenger travel, and be entered into a grand prize drawing for a $150 Visa gift card.

“By encouraging students to share their vision of traveling aboard our ferries between Cape Cod and the Islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, we have the opportunity to showcase their unique works of art that inspire all of us at the Steamship Authority,” Kimberlee McHugh, the authority’s director of marketing, said in the release.

Entries can be submitted by mail or at one of the authority’s terminals by Wednesday, May 19. Mail submissions should be directed to the authority’s marketing department at 509 Falmouth Road, Suite 1c, Mashpee, MA 02649. Winners will be announced on the authority’s website in late June.

For more information, visit steamshipauthority.com/sailintoimagination.