Tashmoo anchoring moratorium passes

Despite public opposition, the Tisbury select board unanimously approved an immediate and indefinite anchoring moratorium in Lake Tashmoo.

The town first considered implementing an anchoring ban in February with discussions continuing into this month. Whether anchoring would be allowed in Lake Tashmoo was a hot issue for people, evidenced by the letters submitted to the town totaling a 92-page PDF file.

The discussion took place in a packed meeting room at the Tisbury Emergency Services Building along with roughly 20 Zoom participants.

Tisbury harbormaster John Crocker was the first to speak, primarily repeating his points from a couple of weeks ago when he said that a large number of boats gathered in Tashmoo during the summer weekends, and the need to protect eelgrass. Eelgrass was a part of the conversation because of its ecological importance. According to the Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group, eelgrass protects shallow areas from erosion, creates habitat for marine animals, and improves water conditions.

Crocker said an anchoring moratorium seemed reasonable to him. “In order to still allow some people to come, from outside Tashmoo, and to protect the eelgrass and also give some relief to some of the homeowners in that area, I had recommended we place half a dozen pilings,” Crocker said. “They don’t have to be all clustered in one place. I think it would make sense to spread them out.”

Crocker said current regulations allow three boats per piling, so the recommendation would allow only 18 vessels in the body of water.

When asked by board member Abbe Burt, Crocker said there are around 290 moorings for Lake Tashmoo with roughly 60 vessels on a waiting list for one. According to Crocker, there are no town-owned transient moorings, although there are some leased for commercial fishermen.

Mike Hobart spoke both as a member of the Tisbury waterways committee and as an individual. Hobart said his committee recommended following Crocker’s suggestion while keeping the far end of Tashmoo, near Doug’s Cove, open to anchoring. Hobart said this was to keep balance between maintaining a boating community and addressing abutters’ concerns. However, Hobart was against the moratorium as a resident and a boater. “I feel it’s a very small window of time that we have people in there anchoring,” he said. “I feel that’s an extreme measure.”

Hobart said if an anchoring moratorium was deemed necessary, it should be limited to the times of the year when there is a large number of vessels in Lake Tashmoo. Regarding eelgrass concerns, he also felt it was “disingenuous” to blame boaters when there are other damaging materials, like runoff from septic tanks and fertilizers on lawns, that can affect eelgrass. He added that the eelgrass have seen a “slow but steady stabilization” in their numbers.

Meeting attendee Mac Schilcher spoke up against the pilings. He pointed out that pilings can be “navigational hazards,” compared to vessels that move around, and would need reflective tape for foggy nights.

“I just think it’s really irresponsible for such a small place to put pilings there,” Schilcher said, suggesting to have a small anchoring yard in a sandy area instead.

Schilcher also pointed out that many of the issues regarding Tashmoo were management problems and a moratorium without proper procedure, like a public hearing, could become a bigger problem. He suggested the formation of a committee to create a report about Lake Tashmoo and so a better solution could be considered.

Meeting attendee Lynne Fraker said the Lake Tashmoo management issues have grown over the years. Fraker also suggested the formation of a committee to look into the lake’s issues. Additionally, she advocated keeping Tashmoo open to people as a public area. One possibility Fraker mentioned to balance the number of boats while allowing access was an anchoring permit.

Louise Paciello, who purchased a home on the east side of Lake Tashmoo a couple of years ago, said the main way to enjoy this body of water was with anchoring when he did not have the Tisbury property. He said the drastic reduction from allowing around 290 boats to 18 boats was very restrictive. Paciello advocated for the town to figure out a solution that would not limit access to the lake.

“To a lot of Island people — I’m here to speak on their behalf because most of them are still out working right now — only really enjoy their boat on the weekend in July and August,” he said.

Not everyone was against limiting the number of boats in Tashmoo. Tisbury Waterways president Melinda Loberg said although Tashmoo is loved by many, the number of boats should be reduced and conservation moorings, which are designed to minimize damage to marine plants, should be used to protect the lake’s environment.

After hearing more public comments, the board deliberated on the matter.

Board member John Cahill supported the moratorium, viewing it as both a “quality of life” issue and an environmental issue. He said adopting the moratorium would send the “right message” to other Cape and Island towns with similar water quality issues, such as nitrogen level concerns.

“Tashmoo is one of those sacred areas, as we pointed out, on Martha’s Vineyard,” Cahill said. “Everybody knows where Tashmoo is on this Island. It’s iconic, it’s pastoral, and it’s a gem. So, we need to take care, and take immediate action, to preserve it.”

The town already began taking steps to protect Lake Tashmoo by approving funding for a targeted watershed management plan in February, Cahill said. Meanwhile, he said Dukes County and the Martha’s Vineyard Commission are cooperating to give around $1.5 million to Island towns for new nitrogen reducing septic systems.”These things are coming and they’re coming faster than you think,” Cahill said.

Cahill made a motion to implement an anchoring moratorium on all of Lake Tashmoo, but he said he would be open to modifications and exceptions “down the road” from other town officials and residents.

Before a vote was taken, Schilcher made a point of order saying policy can’t be implemented without first undergoing a public hearing under town bylaws. Tisbury town administrator John Grande said town counsel’s legal opinion was that the harbormaster had the power and authority under state law to put the moratorium into effect.

Fraker disagreed and said Tashmoo was a designated anchoring area from 2016 and needs a public hearing to un-designate it.

Burt said she was not in favor of a total moratorium, but also wanted to find ways to protect the lake.

After further discussion, the board unanimously approved the anchoring moratorium. Grande said town staff and committees will work on alternative solutions, although it will take time.

In other news, the board unanimously closed the warrant articles for both the annual and special town meetings, pending any input from town counsel.