Tisbury: English cousins, Vineyard Visitor, books to read, Louisa Gould Gallery, and Rubik’s cubes

Heard on Main Street: The less time I have to work, the more things I get done.

I was on a high for most of last week while my English cousins, Jenny and Alan, were visiting. Not only did they bring me lovely gifts from the Isle of Wight, but also made me delicious meals. They took turns preparing wonderful dinners, two featuring Island seafood. I enjoyed breakfast with blueberry pancakes and strawberries and raspberries, or scrambled eggs with bacon and raisin toast, sometimes coffee, and tea properly made in a teapot. (The milk was put into the cup before the tea was added, of course.) I’ve been well-spoiled.

We talked nearly nonstop, and had fun watching the original “Top Gun” (I haven’t seen the new one). They’ve been here before, and were a little surprised how closed-down Edgartown was, but they like our shops, and never came back empty-handed. Their company was wonderful, especially as I feel as if I’ve been limited to the house forever. They travel quite a bit, and enjoy face time with their children, so I got to see them as well. They retired as nurses with the National Health Service a few years ago. Now they are off to Philadelphia and to D.C., just in time for the Cherry Blossom Festival. After a few more side trips, they will stay in a cousin’s home in Florida for a while. Now my house feels lonely; I expect I will miss their happy company for a while.

My visitors also brought me a treat from the ferry. I haven’t been on a ferry in a while, so this was the first time I’d seen a “Vineyard Visitor” dated for Off-Season 2023. If you are interested in the history of our town, you should see this issue. Chris Baer has a good article in his “This Was Then” series. This is focused on the skyline of Holmes Hole, before it was called Vineyard Haven. He has provided many photos and a short history of many of the early homes and churches.

After I read the review of Kate Hancock’s new book, I decided to read the associated “Windswept,” which I thought quite good. I also read an earlier book called “The Baggage Car: A Journey of Remembrance.” That’s an apt description.

My latest favorite is “The Little Wartime Library.” It’s the story of a small library established in one of the subway tunnels under a heavily bombed section of London during World War II. There were bunks for an amazing number of people, at first for those simply seeking shelter, eventually for many who’d lost their homes and often family to the bombs. It seemed to me as if it might be purely fiction. Then my relatives from England assured me that these were true facts in London, even the story of children in Canada having sent many books for the youngsters then living in the so-called Tube.

Looking for new art? Meet the artist of some lovely landscapes, and see the “Spring Arrivals,” at 4 pm, Saturday, March 25, at the Louisa Gould Gallery on Main Street.

Wonder about how to clean out the house and make a little money? You have a chance to learn how at 6 pm next Tuesday, March 28, on Zoom. Suggestions and ideas will help you know how with “How to Supplement Your Income Buying and Selling Household Contents, and Buying and Selling Antiques and Collectibles.” Zoom link: amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

Have you ever solved a Rubik’s cube? If yes, come show off your skills. If no, learn how at 2 pm on Sunday, April 9, at the Vineyard Haven library. Robert Riis is a Tisbury School student and Speed Cubing competitor. He has competed this spring at a couple of towns off-Island. He will show you a few turns, and talk about Speed Cubing tournaments and world records. This workshop is brought to you in collaboration with the Riis family, BeWellMV, and our library. Bring your own cube; if you can’t find yours, a limited number will be available. Did you know that Rubik’s is no longer the cube of choice, because there are newer models that help with speed? You can also see a 10-minute video at jperm.net/3×3.

Big bunches of birthday balloon greetings go out on Tuesday to Linda Unczur and Dale McClure. Happy birthday wishes go to Kaleena Searle and Kathleen Madeiros on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: When someone asks a question you don’t want to answer, smile and ask, “Why do you want to know?”

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.