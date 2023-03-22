What Are You Watching: ‘The Magic School Bus’

My rating as a kid: 3 out of 5 stars

My rating as an adult: 5 out of 5 stars

I always long for the comfort of being a kid, watching cartoons in my jammies on a Saturday morning. The satisfaction of polishing off a big bowl of Lucky Charms on the couch with no one bugging me to get dressed or brush my teeth was a dream come true. Difference is now I’m grown up, I can’t focus on most TV shows, and the chance of me having milk and cereal at the same time are a shot in the dark. I went to my Netflix account to type in something in the search bar, and I saw “The Magic School Bus”! I was so excited; I loved following the teacher, Ms. Frizzle, take her class on field trips. She would transform her school bus into a rocket to visit space, or a submarine to explore the ocean, and more, always with a science lesson, and always back to the classroom by the time school let out. A couple of my favorites were “Hops Home,” a lesson on habitats, “Inside Ralphie” (yes, the Magic School Bus went inside student Ralphie), a lesson on germs, and “Kicks up a Storm,” a lesson on weather.

The show originally aired on PBS from 1994 to 1997, and now there is more for me to enjoy. I’ve just got to remember to pick up some milk for next weekend.