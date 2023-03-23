Steamship avoids collision

A Steamship Authority vessel — the Island Home — avoided a near collision with an 80-foot charter fishing vessel Thursday morning, about midway through a route from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven.

Witnesses on the ferry saw the Helen H., a boat out of Hyannis, emerge from an early morning fog at about 8:30, and swerve off course before coming within 20 to 30 feet of the Steamship ferry.

A statement from the authority says that the Helen H. originally had a course that gave plenty of space between the Island Home, but the driver changed direction within a short distance. The captain of the Island Home was forced to stop the ferry abruptly.

“The vessel’s course indicated it would have plenty of clearance to pass astern of the Island Home, but at the last minute it changed course and cut in front of our vessel’s path,” a statement from Steamship spokesperson Sean Driscoll read. “The Island Home captain had to throttle down to allow for the sudden change in course of the other vessel, but it didn’t result in any intervention by the Coast Guard.”

Operators of the Helen H. could not be reached.