Rockland Bank robbery suspects plead not guilty 

The three men accused of carrying out the armed bank robbery of the Rockland Trust Bank in Tisbury last year, entered not guilty pleas during a Massachusetts district court arraignment Friday, March 24.

Last week, Miquel Jones, 39, of Edgartown, and Omar Johnson, 32 of Canterbury, N.H were indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston—on one count each of armed bank robbery and aiding and abetting. Romane Andre Clayton, 21, of Jamaica, was indicted on one count of being an accessory after the fact to armed bank robbery.

Jones and Johnson remained in custody; Clayton was released earlier, with conditions.

According to the charging documents, on the morning of Nov. 17, three masked and armed individuals forced their way into the rear door of the Rockland Trust Bank in Tisbury. All three were wearing dark colored clothing and white masks resembling an elderly man with exaggerated facial features.

United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachel Rollins reported in a press release that the individuals were allegedly carrying what appeared to be semi-automatic handguns.

The suspects allegedly entered the vault and took approximately $39,100, before bounding bank employees with duct tape and plastic zip ties.

The charge of armed bank robbery provides for a sentence of up to 25 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of being an accessory after the fact to armed bank robbery provides for a sentence of up to 150 months in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.