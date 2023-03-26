Car flips in Oak Bluffs accident

Developing

A two-vehicle accident led one car to flip onto its roof in Oak Bluffs on Sunday afternoon.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

Emergency personnel were leaving the scene a little after 5 pm when a Times reporter arrived.

Oak Bluffs police cruisers blocked traffic at Temahigan Avenue and where New York Avenue meets Towanticut Avenue.

When reached for comment, Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle referred The Times to the Massachusetts State Police.

“We responded and assisted,” Searle said. “As it was on a state highway and the MSP showed up, they took the investigation.”

A Massachusetts State Police representative was not immediately available for comment.