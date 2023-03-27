Ghost fishing-gear removal program starts in Cuttyhunk

The Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown began fieldwork this week to remove “ghost fishing gear” from Cuttyhunk’s shorelines; that’s lost fishing gear resting at the bottom of the ocean.

The center’s team conducted an aerial survey with drones on Monday to map debris areas and access points.

The center’s staff and volunteers from Cornell University will remove lobster traps, rope and other items from the shoreline in April. The gathered debris will then be documented, sorted, and loaded into containers to be hauled off of the island for disposal or recycling. Some of the materials will be set aside for artwork that will be exhibited at a later date.

“CCS has a ghost fishing gear removal program in Provincetown, carried out each spring in cooperation with the local commercial fishing community, volunteers, and state officials,” Center for Coastal Studies spokesperson Amy Jenness wrote in an email.

That effort is led by Laura Ludwig, manager of the center’s Marine Debris & Plastics Program. She said her cleanup work was primarily done in the Gulf of Maine; this is the first time ghost fishing gear removal has been done in Cuttyhunk. “It’s kind of exciting,” Ludwig said.

She said that Cuttyhunk residents approached the center and requested assistance for this effort around two years ago. The center will be collaborating with several groups and people on the ghost fishing gear removal project, including the Cuttyhunk STEAM Academy, Massachusetts Environmental Police, commercial fishermen, and others.

“It’s not an easy task to clean a shoreline and you need a bunch of pieces in place,” Ludwig said.

The center’s Marine Debris & Plastics Program was awarded a $55,206 grant from the Southeast New England Program (SNEP) Watershed Implementation program, which was funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2022.

As the southernmost land in the Elizabeth Islands chain, Cuttyhunk is vulnerable to debris washing up ashore because of wind, storms, and the various lobster fishing that takes place in nearby waters.

However, Cuttyhunk is not the only community that’s had problems with ghost gear. Ludwig said other Elizabeth Islands also need cleaning up, and she expects some parts of Martha’s Vineyard also have a number of missing lobster pots on its shores.

“It just depends on the weather, how many years have gone by since someone cleaned up the shoreline,” Ludwig said. “Every storm brings up debris onto the shoreline.”

Ludwig said removing ghost fishing gear is not the only task her staff handles, and they can’t go to every community. She wants each coastal community, particularly islands with a year-round population, to have its own “autonomous project” to steer them, particularly places the center may not have the resources to get to. However, the center can help with fundraising.

“Disposal costs are very expensive,” Ludwig said.

However, to make this a reality there needs to be changes to the law. Ludwig said current regulations treat fishing gear as private property, so it is illegal for an individual to handle it without permission. So, if someone was participating in a beach cleanup, they would not be allowed to take a lobster pot. The center gets its authorization from the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries.

“This has been a hindrance to the ‘good Samaritan’ approach,” Ludwig said.

Ludwig said the state has been working to redefine what could count as trash, such as a lobster pot without identification markers. Ludwig is part of a state task force that has been trying to make a language change. If amendments go into effect, individuals will be given more freedom to start their own ghost fishing gear cleanup projects.

“It’s likely to happen,” Ludwig said.