Edgartown Fire Dept. to host open house Sunday

In anticipation of the upcoming annual town meeting and subsequent election, the Edgartown Fire Department will host an open house Sunday, April 2 to discuss plans for the town’s proposed fire station rebuild.

The replacement building at 68 Peases Point Way S is intended to alleviate a number of issues the department faces with the current structure. A 2019 feasibility study identified a list of deficiencies that have impacted routine departmental operations.

The proposed station’s footprint will be roughly double the size of the current one, and will be more capable of accommodating the fire department’s needs, particularly in that it will provide much needed space for training.

The project also calls for the construction of a three-bay garage and auxiliary space behind the station, which will also be utilized by the police department next door.

On April 11, Edgartown voters will be asked to consider a warrant article that would appropriate $21.5 million to the project which will fund the design, construction, equipping and furnishing of the new station. A two-third vote is required.

Approval will also be needed at election day on April 14, where voters will take up a ballot question that requests an exemption from the provisions of proposition 2 ½ in order to cover costs of the project.

At a previous select board meeting, Edgartown Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer highlighted the need for community engagement when it comes to the project, acknowledging its high cost.

“It’s an important project for the community,” he had said. “I know everybody wants to see it fit the character of the town. We respect everyone’s interest in the project and want to make sure that people have the information to make an informed decision.”

Sunday’s open house runs from 12 to 4 pm and will give voters an opportunity to tour the existing station, Department officers and staff will be on hand to answer questions.