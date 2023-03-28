O.B. appoints new harbormaster

The Oak Bluffs select board voted to appoint Emily deBettencourt to the position of town harbormaster on Tuesday evening.

DeBettencourt, who had been second in command to longtime harbormaster Todd Alexander, took over the role as acting harbormaster following Alexander’s retirement last year.

Alexander had been Oak Bluffs’ Harbormaster for 29 years at the time he stepped down in July 2022.

DeBettencourt was born and raised on the Island.

The select board had also considered former Chappy Ferry Captain Thomas J. Mello for the role, before approving deBettencourt’s appointment in a 4-0 vote with one abstention.