Remote meeting extension passes House, Senate

The Massachusetts House and Senate approved a supplement budget bill last week that includes a provision to extend the option for local governments to hold remote meetings for another two years.

Cities and towns across the commonwealth have been able to host remote or hybrid meetings since the onset of the pandemic, but the special legislation is set to expire at the end of March.

It’s unclear if and when Gov. Maura Healey will sign the compromise reached between the House and the Senate on Thursday, March 23. The governor’s press office did not immediately respond, but Cape and Islands State Sen. Julian Cyr says he expects the governor to sign the legislation soon, if she has not already.

The option for remote meetings has been heavily used by almost every town on Martha’s Vineyard. Some boards and commissions, like the Edgartown select board and the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, still have fully remote meetings. Others like the Oak Bluffs select board have adopted a hybrid format, allowing board members to meet in person with the option for the public to chime in through a live video feed.

Cyr says the legislation would extend the remote-meeting option for another two years until March 31, 2025.

The Truro-based state senator says that hybrid meetings have provided more transparency into municipal government, and has also allowed for broader participation. Local boards and committees can often be run mostly by retirees with more time on their hands; but young adults and families have been able to participate on boards and committees remotely.

“Among the silver linings of the pandemic, it has forced us to think differently about how we interact and meet with people,” Cyr said. “Hybrid public meetings have proven to be a useful tool. It increases public participation.”

Cyr says that remote meetings have also given local media more flexibility covering governments.

Island house representative Dylan Fernandes told the Times earlier this month that he was supportive of the measure, also saying that it increased participation in local government.