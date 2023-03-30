Up-Island Council on Aging: April 2023

Howes House
1042 State Rd., West Tisbury
Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays
508-693-2896
https://friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org
April Offerings
- “A Matter of Balance,” April 4, 11, 18, 25 – next class will be offered in July at the Tisbury COA.
- April 6, Weekly luncheons return to the Howes House, Thursdays at 12:30 pm.
- April 9, Easter dinner delivered to your door. Must order by Monday, April 3 – 508-693-2896.
In-person Programs
- Margarita Kelly Fitness Class – Weekly on Wednesdays at 10 am.
- Yoga with Kat (all levels) weekly on Wednesdays at 11 am.
- Conni Baker Esq. at the UICOA – Legal service offered the second Tuesday of the month. Call 508-477-4502 to schedule an appointment.
- Parkinson’s Group – Second Monday of the month at 1 pm (NEW TIME) – A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.
- Pedi Care — Fourth Monday of the month by appointment, 508-693-2896.
- Knitters Group, Mondays at 7 pm – Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.
- Watercolor Group, Fridays at 1 pm – Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or medium of your choice.
- Audiology Clinic – Fourth Tuesday of the Month by appointment, 508-693-2896
Virtual Programs
- YOGA with Martha Abbott! Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9:30 am – Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in info.
- Strength Training with Katryn Gilbert! 9 am and 9:35 am, four times a week! 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!
- Gentle Yoga with KANTA on Zoom! Tuesdays at 11:30 am! Meeting ID 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904
The Howes House offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government surplus food distribution; notary services; Lifeline and Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more!
