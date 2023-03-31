High school feasibility study before town meetings

Town meeting season is right around the corner.

Edgartown, Oak Bluffs and West Tisbury all have their town meetings planned for April 11; Chilmark town meeting is on April 24, Tisbury’s warrant will go in front of voters April 25, and Aquinnah town meeting is May 11.

On all the warrants, voters in the six towns will be asked to borrow $2 million for a feasibility study that will lead to the renovation or reconstruction of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

The Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) has accepted the project into its program, and could pay for a significant portion of the building project, as well as 38 percent of the feasibility study; the Authority’s process requires the feasibility study.

High school committee members say they are hopeful that town meeting voters will give the request an endorsement so that the high school rebuild or renovation can move forward.

“This is an important first step in the MSBA process, and will include a comprehensive study of all parts of the existing school, including mechanical systems, HVAC, room usage, square footage, electrical and plumbing systems,” vice chair of the committee Kimberly Kirk told the Times. “The results will help to educate and inform the school building committee in its decisions regarding the high school. I am very excited at the opportunity to move forward with the MSBA process and our plans to provide an improved facility to our students.”

Aside from the feasibility study, town meetings will also be asked to approve amendments to the high school regional agreement.

The original regional agreement was established in 1954 and amendments were needed to reflect changes in the school system, so that the building project could meet MSBA standards.

The agreement can take effect only if all six towns approve the restatement and final approval is given by Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Risley.