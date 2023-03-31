Norton Point closed to OSV access April 1

The Edgartown Parks Department announced Friday that due to administrative roadblocks at the state level, Norton Point over-sand vehicle (OSV) access will be temporarily closed, beginning Saturday, April 1.

According to Edgartown officials, the town’s newly crafted beach management plan hasn’t received the greenlight from the necessary state entities and is still pending approval from the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries, Wildlife and Law Enforcement, Division of Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Program.

April 1 is the first day that the town is set to take over management of the popular area.

Norton Point, a vital barrier beach stretching over two miles, connects Edgartown to Chappaquiddick, and serves as a habitat for protected wildlife, along with being an ideal location for fishing and recreation.

It is owned by Dukes County and has been managed by the Trustees of Reservations (TTOR) since 2006.

Having reached a management agreement with the county earlier this month, Edgartown is set to begin its stewardship Saturday, April 1, one day after TTOR’s lease expires.

Parks Commissioners say they’re “confident” that the issues with the plan’s approval will be resolved in a timely manner.

“The town is working diligently with the Division’s staff to clarify any outstanding information that the Division deems necessary,” a statement from the town’s park department states. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”