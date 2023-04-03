Mansion house hires new general manager

The Mansion House Inn announced last week that Sam Tyree is the new general manager, the fourth manager in the Inn’s history.

Tyree has a degree in entrepreneurship from Johnson & Wales University. Most recently, he’s been in the front office at hotels and private clubs in Rhode Island and New York City, including the Lotos Club in New York and Double Tree, Hilton.

Tyree is quoted from a Mansion House press release that ensuring the “best possible experience for our members & guests, by anticipating and exceeding their expectations” is why he is excited to take on the job.

“We are super pleased with Sam,” inn owner Susan Goldstein told the Times. “We’re delighted, He’s been doing a great job.”

Goldstein says that Tyree was able to find a home for his family and daycare for his toddler on the Island.

She said that she’s especially proud that the Mansion House has had only three other general managers since opening in 1985. She attributes their success to running a tight-knit, family business.