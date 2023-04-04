On March 27, 2023, Roger Lemenager of Madbury, N.H., and originally from New Bedford, surrounded by his loving family, passed away peacefully at the age of 87.

Born on Dec. 11, 1935, in New Bedford to Alfreda (Renaud) Lemenager and Edgar Lemenager, Roger graduated from Assumption College in 1957, and received his master’s degree in education and French from Bridgewater State College. He went on to teach French and coach basketball at New Bedford High School in the 1960s and early 1970s, earning praise as he led his men’s varsity basketball teams to numerous Greater Boston League championships and appearances at the Boston Garden.

In 1973, Roger and his family moved to Edgartown, where he taught French and coached the boys and girls basketball teams, and served as Assistant Principal of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School for many years. After retirement, Roger moved to North Carolina, and was a professor at Coastal Carolina University, teaching French.

An avid and enthusiastic golfer throughout his life, but especially at Farm Neck Club on Martha’s Vineyard, Roger also enjoyed singing and performing, whether in a barbershop quartet, during karaoke, or onstage. A wine connoisseur, he savored trips to France, and lived life to its fullest.

Roger leaves behind his four children, Stephen E. LeMenager (and his wife Laurie Huntsman), Justine M. Celentano; Jane A. Ragone (and her husband Paul), and Mary Beth Carstens (and her husband Joel); six grandchildren, Ryan M. Brown (and his wife Katherine), Darren M. Brown (and his fiancée Erin Sabatini), Emily J. Becker, Joshua R. Becker, Jeremy L. LeMenager, and Claire A. Carstens; three great-grandchildren, Jillian, Aubrey, and Daniel Brown; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family from Florida to Maine. He is also survived by his brother, Normand Lemenager (and his wife Annie) of New Bedford; his sister-in-law, Lee Lemenager of Spencer; and his former wife, Anne P. C. Whiting of Oak Bluffs. Roger was predeceased by his parents; his stepfather Emile Hebert; his brother Donald Lemenager; his former wife Anne K. (Manley) Lemenager, and his wife Marjorie (Waters) Lemenager.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, May 10, from 4 to 7 pm at Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park St. in New Bedford. The funeral Mass will be held at Holy Name of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in New Bedford on Thursday, May 11, at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. A reception will be held at Century House in Acushnet. For directions and guestbook, please visit saundersdwyer.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roger’s memory to either Carriage Hill Assisted Living, online at carriagehillassistedliving.com, or by mail at 306 Knox Marsh Road, Madbury, NH 03823; or to Wentworth Home Care and Hospice at Amedisys Foundation, online at amedisys.com/about/foundation, or by mail at 9 Andrews Road, Somersworth NH 03878; or Farm Neck Foundation, online at farmneck.net/fn-foundation.