Cribbage Club results

Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game. We welcomed some new players the past few weeks, and encourage anyone who knows the game to check us out as we start our fourth year as a sanctioned Grass Roots Club!

These are the people who placed:

First, Collin Evanson with a 13/6 +116 card (Grand Slam!)

Second, Angie Fisher with an 11/5 +74 card

Third, Tony Rezendes with an 11/5 +71 card

Fourth, Bill Russell with a 10/5 +44 card

Fifth, Ray Lincoln with a 10/5 +4 card

Sixth, Albion Alley with an 8/4 +69 card

Five people got skunked (a game won by more than 31 points).

There were five 24-point hands: Tony Rezendes, Hope MacLeod, Suzanne Cioffi, Byron Devine, and newcomer Buck Martin — he was great!

If you would like to check us out, come on over to the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.