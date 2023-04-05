Harvest of the Month: Seafood

This month we are celebrating seafood, a Harvest of the Month crop that is unique to Island life. Island aquaculturists and fishermen provide delightful options for seafood and shellfish to expand our diets.

If you want to learn more about Island fishermen, and the efforts to protect Island fishing heritage, visit the Martha’s Vineyard Fishermen’s Preservation Trust website at mvfishermenspreservationtrust.org. Their tab titled “Meet your Fisherman” has great video interviews about the people who are catching and selling popular seafood items on the Island. While you’re on the website, make sure to also check out “Seasonal Seafood Guide of Martha’s Vineyard.”

If you’re planning to harvest your own shellfish, make sure you get a permit from your local town hall, and follow all town regulations.

Grilled Littleneck Clams

Recipe by Austin Racine and Maura Martin of Mo’s Lunch

3 lbs. littleneck clams, rinsed

2 sticks butter

6 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced or chopped

8 (or more) thick slices crusty bread

Prepare a grill for medium-high heat (hardwood charcoal preferred, but gas grill is fine). Place the butter and garlic in a saucepan and put it on the grates to melt as the grill is heating up. Cook the butter mixture until the garlic is just beginning to sizzle, then remove from heat. Next, place the littlenecks directly on the grill grates. While the clams are cooking, lightly brush the bread with some of the garlic butter, grill to your liking, and then set aside.

After about 3 minutes or so, as each clam pops open, pull it off with tongs and put directly into the butter pot, swirling as you add the clams to fully coat them with the butter and garlic. When all clams have opened and are happily coated with the butter and clam juice, serve directly from the pot with the grilled bread for dipping.

Emily Armstrong is an education director at Island Grown Initiative. For information about its programs, visit igimv.org.